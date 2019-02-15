Covestro to present innovative and sustainable developments at JEC World

Covestro will present a number of its innovative and sustainable CFRTPs at the JEC World trade fair in Paris.

Covestro will exhibit both its Maezio and Desmocomp materials, which both have numerous applications and combine low-weight and high-strength properties.

× Expand The rotor blades of this wind power plant in Tielen, China, were manufactured using a polyurethane infusion resin from Covestro which was specifically developed for this application.

The Maezio CFRTP is well suited for robust housing parts for laptops and mobile phones, and can be made with aesthetic surface structures thanks to it extra-thin walls, while the single stage manufacturing process enables shorter cycle times and significant cost savings.

Desmocomp is a highly versatile PU resin, which is ideal for outdoor applications due to its excellent weather and fire resistance.

Covestro will also exhibit a PU resin that is in line with its sustainability concept to provide active support for climate protection, as it can be used in the cost-effective production of wind turbines.

The Covestro PU resin enables short cycle times and cost savings compared with more commonly used epoxy resin.

JEC World takes place from the 12th to 14th of March in Paris.