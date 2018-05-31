Composite Prime reduces plastic waste with decking and fencing range

Composite Prime, suppliers of composite products in the UK, has seen an increased demand for its decking and fencing ranges made from composite technology due to consumers wanting to reduce the use of plastic.

Products combine Forest Stewardship Council FSC 100 per cent certified hardwood timber from recycled plastics and sustainable sources, seen as a crucial consideration in the current global campaign to reduce plastic waste.

“We recycle the equivalent of 280 plastic milk bottles, or 3,000 plastic bottle caps per square metre of decking. Over the past six months alone, we have recycled the equivalent of 121,500,000 plastic bottles tops and saved an estimated 9,520,000 milk bottles from going to landfill or into the oceans,” said Charles Taylor, Sales Director at Composite Prime.

“Consumers are increasingly switching to composite materials instead of plastic and as global challenges around plastic waste and the ability to plant forests to meet future timber demands increase, composite provides a sustainable and genuine alternative to timber.”

Dom Harrison, Managing Director at Composite Prime added: “What we are offering is a durable and authentic alternative to timber. The timber itself is also end of line wood waste from the hardwood floor industry, so it ticks all the right boxes for sustainability on the timber side, FSC and reused end of line waste.”

End-users include builders, developers and contractors, along with the garden, landscape and architectural sectors.

The company says the DIY market is growing quickly, with increasing interest coming from environmental bodies.