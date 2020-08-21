Cromwell Plastics Recycling extends its UK manufacturing and recycling operations

× Watch a video of the liners being produced on Cromwell’s Roll-o-Matic bag making machine at the recycling and extrusion facility.

Cromwell Polythene’s manufacturing and recycling division, Cromwell Plastics Recycling, has extended the group’s capacity to recover and reprocess waste polythene.

This follows further investment in new machinery and the expansion of its existing Polythene Recovery Service.

The company believes these developments strengthen Cromwell’s focus on helping businesses to capture and contain valuable resources and stimulate the circular economy.

This growth in the family-run company’s recycling capacity follows expansion of Cromwell’s Polythene Recovery Service. This facilitates the collection of used polythene from customers and ensures resources are kept within the UK, in line with The Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) guidelines for the recycling of plastic packaging. Recovered material is recycled at the Cromwell Plastics Recycling site, based in Derbyshire and extruded into more film, increasing the recycled content of the factory’s output.

The site manufactures low-density (LDPE), linear low-density (LLDPE), and medium density (MDPE) polyethylene, and compostable films. The films are used for food delivery and industrial packaging, and waste management applications. Bags, sacks and liners are produced for a range of businesses in the away from home market, including industrial, hospitality and leisure, local authority, and healthcare.

James Lee, managing director of Yorkshire based Cromwell Polythene, said: “We’re proud to have strengthened our UK recycling and manufacturing operations to help businesses improve their resource-efficiency and help grow the circular economy.”