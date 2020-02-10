CRP Technology introduces Windform FR2 for additive manufacturing

CRP Technology has released Windform FR2, a new composite material for use in additive manufacturing.

Windform FR2 is a flame-retardant polyamide-based glass fibre reinforced material, and has successfully passed the FAR 25.853 12 second and 15 second horizontal flammability test.

Franco Cevolini, Vice President and CTO at CRP Technology, said: “CRP Technology constantly produces technological breakthroughs and highest level solutions.”

“Only a few months ago we launched Windform FR1, a flame-retardant carbon fibre reinforced material. Now we have introduced Windform FR2, a flame-retardant material which is glass fibre reinforced.”

“Flame retardants are not new to the 3D printing market, but flame-retardant materials which were also reinforced and presenting significant mechanical properties were lacking.”

“We at CRP Technology were the first to fill this void, as we have created not only the first material of its kind, but now two.”

“In order to invent these materials, we must anticipate, intercept, and satisfy the requests of two of the most demanding and innovative industrial sectors.”