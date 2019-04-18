CRP Technology launches Windform P1 for high-speed production-grade 3D printing

CRP Technology has launched its new Windform P-LINE of materials for professional 3D printing.

Windform P1 is a PA material with superior mechanical properties, and has been engineered for a faster production of small end-use parts in higher volumes at lower cost, with detailed surface resolution.

Furthermore, the quality and properties are similar to injection moulding.

Windform P1 offers potential for applications in the automotive, electrical, consumer and household goods industries.

Franco Cevolini, VP and CTO at CRP Technology, said: “We created this new range of materials for High Speed Sintering, the new 3D printing process we integrated in-house. Windform P-LINE materials combined with HSS technology allows for the manufacturing of small 3D printed production components.”

“Our aim is to constantly create technological breakthroughs. We invest in R&D as well as new technology. With Windform P-LINE we want to provide even more tangible, turnkey solutions which can satisfy any customers requirements.”