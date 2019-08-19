CSP to supply SMC advanced composite to Ford as powertrain NVH solution

Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) will be supplying Ford with an industry-first composite dial-wall-dash engine shroud, for use in the 2020 Ford Explorer.

The sheet moulded advanced composite shroud significantly reduces the powertrain noise, vibration, and harshness experienced in the vehicle cabin.

Developed in collaboration with Ford using the tools in Ford’s new NVH lab, the composite engine shroud creates an air gap between the engine compartment and the steel front bulkhead by wrapping around the back of the engine and meeting the strut towers on each side of the engine bay.

This composite dual-wall-dash offers a number of benefits over the all-steel components used in competitors’ luxury SUV models.

Acoustically, the composite provides an improved sound barrier over competitive materials.

The shroud also achieves a mass reduction, as at just over five kg, the four-piece assembly is lighter than a similar shroud stamped from steel.

Bryan Ludwig, Business Development Director at CSP, said: “Composites are a great choice for a number of ‘under-the-hood’ applications, because of these properties, and the design flexibility they provide.”

“Because our glass fibre composite is a thermoset, it actually offers better thermal properties than a metal, and can be moulded thin enough to fit the tight spaces found in the engine compartment.”

Steve Rooney, CEO of CSP, said: “We are continually looking for ways to help our customers meet design and engineering challenges by using our composite materials.”

“Because of the superior dampening qualities offered by a composite, Ford was able to achieve a level of cabin quietness that will enhance the driving experience for Explorer and Aviator owners.”