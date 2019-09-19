Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. awarded top honours in the 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards by Dow

Dow has announced the winners of the 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards, which recognise the packaging industry’s top achievements in innovative packaging design, materials, technologies and processes.

The highest honour, the Diamond Award, went to Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Packaging Division’s DNP Functional Film Complex PET plastic bottle, an environmentally conscious and brand-friendly bottle alternative.

Due to a peelable outer layer which can act as an oxygen barrier when combined with PET, it offers a distinct glass-like appearance.

Dow believes the PET plastic bottle retains qualities consumers love about glass bottles, the feel and sense of luxury, while creating a recyclable, lightweight and virtually unbreakable product.

“This year we received a record-breaking number of submissions for innovative, forward-thinking packaging designs from around the world,” said Diego Donoso, business president for Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics.

“Congratulations to all of the 2019 winners. I’m continually impressed by the world-class innovations that we see year after year.”

The 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards hosted by Dow, previously known as the DuPont Awards for Packaging Innovation, is now in its 31st year.

Each year, the judging panel consists of professionals from around the world in a wide range of fields, including design, engineering, retail, converting and academia.

“It’s an honour to be part of an event that’s dedicated to independently seeking out the best packaging innovations regardless of location and application,” said lead judge David Luttenberger, global packaging director for Mintel Group.

“I’m truly impressed by this year’s winners and excited to see so many companies from all over the world constantly innovating to meet changing consumer demands and sustainable practices.”

The judges evaluated nearly 250 entries from companies in more than 30 countries.

In addition to the Diamond Award, the judges also selected eight Diamond Finalists, 10 Gold Award Winners, 12 Silver Award Winners and two Honourable Mention categories.