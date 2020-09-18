Daniels Healthcare develops new pharmaceutical waste container range made from 100 per cent recycled material

Daniels Healthcare, the UK business in sharps and clinical waste containers, has launched its first waste container range made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The new SHARPSGUARD eco pharmi range combines the highest quality and safety standards with the environmental benefits of using recycled plastic.

Designed for the disposal of pharmaceutical waste in its original packaging, and is the foundational step in a longer-term plan to reduce single use plastic across all products, it is the first sustainable product offering from Daniels Healthcare.

It comes on the back of new Daniels Healthcare market research which revealed that 86% of healthcare respondents said that sustainability was important or very important to their organisation and ranked sustainability behind safety and ease of use, in terms of priorities.

The new range will mean a 280-tonne reduction of single use plastic within Daniels Healthcare per year.

“We recognise the importance of our responsibility to the environment beyond the legal and regulatory requirements and are committed to minimising the impact of our activities. This new product range will help to reduce the environmental impact of our business and support the NHS in reaching its own sustainability goals,” said Kevin Cundy, Head of Sales and Marketing, UK & Ireland.

“As the leading provider of sharps and clinical waste containers to the UK healthcare sector, it is our duty to innovate, respond to the needs of our customers and help to create a better future for our planet. Our vision is to be the most innovative sharps and clinical waste solutions company in the UK and Europe, providing safe, sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the healthcare sector; and today proves our commitment to that promise.”