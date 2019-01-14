Danone partners with Amcor to design new yoghurt jar

Danone has partnered with global packaging company Amcor to develop new packaging for its all-natural yoghurt sold in Argentina.

The yoghurt jar is made from PET with a wide-mouth opening and aluminium PET closure with a 65m over cap in clear PP.

The PET jar supports the 100 per cent natural positioning of Danone’s La Serenisima’s yoghurt with featured engraving, a finely finished base, and a body-wrap label, with a 55mm finish with an aluminium PET foil barrier seal and ultraviolet blocker to protect the contents.

Amcor optimised the two-step reheat process to produce the wide-mouth jars using a Matrix blow-moulding machine, an industry first, for high volume yoghurt containers.

Martin Darmandrail, New Business Development Director for Amcor in Argentina, said: “This wide mouth PET jar is an entirely new format offering for cold-fill dairy products. In a market traditionally dominated by thermoformed PP and polystyrene containers, we’ve shaken things up with a yoghurt package with the durability, freshness, performance, manufacturing and sustainability benefits of PET.”

Maximiliano Sassone, R and I Director for Danone Argentina, said: “We have developed La Serenisima Original, a product inspired by the first yoghurt made by La Serenisima 55 years ago, which revolutionised the category in 1963. We carefully select the ingredients, including milk from Argentine family farms, and pay respect to every step of the original process, creating a 100 per cent natural product without preservatives, so that our consumers can connect to their memories of the original product.”