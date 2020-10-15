DataLase develops functional masterbatch additive for plastics integration

DataLase has developed a functional masterbatch additive suitable for a wide range of plastics, including home and personal care, pharmaceutical, medical, electronic, automotive, agricultural and industrial extruded products.

DataLase Masterbatch Additive has been optimised specifically for extrusion and injection plastic moulding to provide unsurpassed product stability and excellent quality.

Launched as a DataLase VAReLase Pigment Solutions initiative, the additive is integrated directly into the masterbatch in pellet form, to provide consistent high quality, high contrast, permanent black coding.

When compared to other coding methods, the masterbatch additive works with standard CO₂ scribing lasers to provide sustainability benefits in production environments by eliminating labels, consumables and waste from the coding and marking process. It can also help streamline supply chains through a reduction in packaging.

The company says with lasers retrofitted to assembly lines, the additive will also deliver a range of efficiency benefits. By having the flexibility to make fast changes to coding and decoration requirements, the coding and marking process can reduce unscheduled downtime, requires minimal preventive maintenance and less frequent fume extraction filter changes.

The additive can also assist in improving packaging design by removing unsightly ablation areas; furthermore, it can be printed anywhere on the packaging with high precision.

DataLase’s CTO, Ally Grant, said: “In light of the ongoing pandemic, the importance of supply chain resilience and risk management are more apparent than ever. Key to implementing refinements will be developments in technology and sustainability. Our masterbatch additive initiative ticks all the boxes in providing manufacturing and production environments with clear efficiency and environmental benefits, thereby assisting them to be prepared for future unexpected risk events and situations.”