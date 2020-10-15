De'Longhi uses PESU by BASF for upper piston of brewing unit in coffee machine

The Italian household appliance company De'Longhi, Treviso, now uses Ultrason E 3010 MR to manufacture the upper piston of the brewing unit in its new coffee machine Magnifica Ecam 22.

The polyethersulfone (PESU) by BASF contributes to the durability of the coffee maker by showing high heat and steam resistance up to 180°C, good mechanical properties as well as excellent dimensional stability at varying temperatures.

This combination of nearly temperature-independent mechanical properties with the absence of harmful substances allows Ultrason E 3010 MR to outperform materials like polyetherimide (PEI) which is also used in coffee machine applications.

Components made of Ultrason E can be repeatedly exposed to superheated steam and largely retain both transparency and high mechanical strength.

Tests conducted according to different ISO standards have shown that Ultrason E 3010 MR maintains its excellent mechanical properties even after 2,000 cycles of repeated steam sterilization at 134°C, also demonstrating a high resistance to stress cracking. These attributes supported the development of the ideal mould for the part using a mould flow analysis with BASF's simulation tool Ultrasim.

The high-performance thermoplastic Ultrason E 3010 MR is approved for food contact according to American and European specifications and contains no harmful substances.

"We appreciate the characteristics of BASF’s Ultrason in this important component of our coffee machine", says Ruena Moro, plastic raw material buyer for Europe at De'Longhi.

"It contributes to the very good performance of the brewing unit which is the heart of any coffee machine. The upper piston is a complex technical part exposed to high stress in a challenging environment with superior demands on its continuous-use properties."