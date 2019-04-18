Den Braven invests in reusable packaging produced from recycled tubes of seal and glue

Den Braven, a world-famous producer of sealants and glue and DS Smith Plastics co-designed one universal state-of-the-art briefcase to be used both for retail and E-commerce.

To be able to distribute the All-in-one Seal promotion, consisting of 12 tubes together with 12 spouts, Den Braven decided to contact DS Smith Plastics to design a universal packaging to be used in both brick and mortar and online shops.

DS Smith Plastics has the technique to produce packaging made from post-consumer plastic waste but Den Braven wanted to take this a step further and challenged the R&D department to produce the packaging of recycled empty tubes of seal and glue.

By using the latest scientific research methods, including computer simulation and extensive lab work in close cooperation with a recycling company, DS Smith succeeded in using the empty tubes to produce the briefcase.

With this sustainable solution, Den Braven greatly boosted its sales both in store and online.

Rudi Raskin, Sales Director of DS Smith Plastics Injection Moulded Products, said: “This packaging is a great of how used material can get a second life. It is fully branded and ideal to stack in the store and durable to use as an E-commerce packaging.”

“Furthermore, the briefcase is a must-have for DIYers to keep and reuse to store all kind of things afterwards, in an orderly fashion.”