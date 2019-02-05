Desch Plantpak and Virginio Nastri release multi deck storage conveyor system

In conjunction with STAR and BMB for Desch Plantpak in Maldon, Essex, Virginio Nastri (available through Renmar Plastics Machinery) has provided several automated product handling systems over several years.

Desch Plantpak and Virginio Nastri have now collaborated to design a new multi-layer product handling storage conveyor.

Successfully installed in August, it has provided the customer with a system that allows them to run virtually a full shift in a “lights out” environment.

The companies believe the critical part of the design was that the lift/ stack conveyor could handle several different diameter and height plant pots, then successfully transfer them to the double deck holding conveyors.

The products are placed on the lift conveyor by the robot, then indexed to cater for several cycles before transferring the products which are again indexed on holding conveyors for maximum storage.

The system is fully guarded and interlocked both to the robot and the machine.

Due to the success, Desch Plantpak are now considering upgrading some of the older systems to the new version during 2019.