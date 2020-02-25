Designer closes stores and fills them with 90,000 plastic bottles

Anya Hindmarch is filling her stores with more than 90,000 plastic bottles, to make a bold statement about the impact of plastic pollution.

Hindmarch has closed all five of her London shops for three days, using tens of thousands of plastic bottles sourced by the designer’s team from local communities to fill the stores.

According to The Independent, the designer chose to use 90,000 bottles to fill her stores as "this is the number of plastic bottles that are puchased globally every six seconds.”

Hindmarch has also launched a new campaign, titled “I Am A Plastic Bag”.

Each bag is made from an innovative new cotton canvas-feel fabric that’s created from 32 half litre recycled plastic bottles. The fabric is then coated with recycled windscreens and each piece is designed to never be thrown away.

The designer told The Independent: “Since our 2007 I’m NOT a Plastic Bag project, I have not been able to get these words out of my head."

“The problem of single-use plastic and landfill is far from over, however the mission has shifted from simply being about the ‘awareness’ of using less plastic, to being more about the ‘circularity’ of the use of materials in the supply chain.

“That’s why I have spent the last two years developing I AM A Plastic Bag.”