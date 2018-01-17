Develey opts for plastic for premium ketchup bottles

Develey, the German food company, has opted to use plastic from Greiner Packaging for its premium ketchup bottles. The Kavoblow procedure, an innovative advancement in 1-step injection stretch blow moulding, will be used to manufacture the ketchup bottles.

The new Develey ketchup bottle is produced by Greiner Packaging and is the result of a combination of innovative injection blow moulding and barrier technology.

Kavoblow has a plastic barrier with multi barrier technology that is light, shatterproof, transparent, and optimally protects the filling due to its high oxygen barrier. This gives the ketchup a longer life even without any added preservatives.

“It is a combination never before seen in the market and one that makes the product innovative and unique. Greiner Packaging is among the absolute pioneers in this sector,” explained Günter Ausserwöger, Product Group Director at Greiner Packaging.

“The Kavoblow MBT technology guarantees a sealed EVOH layer in the area of the injection point in the base; that, too, distinguishes us from conventional solutions, especially for products that will be hot-filled and for which the customer demands high transparency. Sauces and ketchup bottles, for instance, can be produced with Kavoblow MBT in many different designs."

The packaging has an excellent oxygen barrier that guarantees long life for the product. Compared to glass, plastic is lighter and shatter. With regards to recycling, plastic is more energy-efficient than glass and offers almost endless possibilities for creation. This provides optimal distinction at the POS.

"We have a longstanding partnership with Greiner Packaging, so we knew that we could rely on the company in the face of this huge challenge. The combination of efficient injection stretch blow molding technology and barrier meets our needs exactly, and the bottle’s excellent transparency is a winning factor,” said Paweł Korniluk, Brand Manager at Develey.