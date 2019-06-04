Devine Chemicals launches new pigment range

Speciality chemicals distributor and manufacturer Devine Chemicals has launched DeLOUR, the company’s first range of pigments.

This will further strengthen the company’s diverse portfolio and help to cement its position as a leader in the speciality chemicals market.

The DeLOUR pigments are a range of phthalocyanines available in blue and green and are appropriate for both water-based and solvent-based applications.

Tailormade for the coatings, inks, and plastics markets, the pigments have been optimised to give UV stability, solvent fastness, light fastness, and chemical resistance.

Devine Chemicals also offers a range of products for the coatings, inks, and plastics markets including its own range of DeCAL grades which comprise a wide range of thickeners, dispersing agents, and defoamers for aqueous and non-aqueous systems, as well as acrylic polymers for inks and coatings and associated auxiliary chemicals.

The company offers its own range of Titanium Dioxide DeTOX that is available in chloride, sulphate, and anatase grades.

Dan Devine, Commercial Director at Devine Chemicals, said: “The launch of the DeLOUR pigment range is an important milestone for Devine Chemicals as we remain focused on strengthening our product portfolio through extensive research and development, anticipating changes in the market and delivering the right solutions for our customers.”