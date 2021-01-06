DMC expands polymer capabilities with DyeMansion

The Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) is further enhancing its polymer manufacturing capability through a close collaboration with industry leader DyeMansion.

The agreement will bring full blasting and colouring process capabilities to the DMC, improving part quality, improving efficiencies and offering a wider array of finishes and colours.

× Expand DyeMansion

The companies believe the integration with the DMC’s digital tracking and data collection will improve productivity and part quality, while offering customers an unparalleled level of detail and insight into the origin of their components.

In preparation for its official launch in Q1 2021, the DMC has purchased the Powershot C, Powershot S and DM60 finishing systems from DyeMansion, providing the full Print-to-Product workflow.

The Powershot C is an efficient gentle surface cleaner; the Powershot S is a surface treatment system that provides end-use parts while also enabling the best possible colouring results; and the DM60 is used to colour parts using the DeepDye Colouring (DDC) technology to offer a virtually unlimited choice of colours.

Kieron Salter, Chief Executive Officer at the DMC, said: “The post-processing of polymer parts is all too often overlooked by additive manufacturing companies. For the DMC, this is a crucial element of the process chain and essential to delivering the high-quality parts our customers demand. DyeMansion’s systems bring in-process flexibility and exceptional finishing, but the collaboration is about more than just the company’s equipment, it’s about a shared vision.”

“The DMC will embrace digital production, leveraging data and connectivity to realise the true potential of additive manufacturing. From the beginning, it was critical that all of our partners were aligned in this ambition and DyeMansion is no exception. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to using DyeMansion’s systems to fulfil customer orders from March 2021.”

Felix Ewald, Chief Executive Officer at DyeMansion, added: “We are evolving rapidly to meet growing customer demand for not just post-processing hardware, but also connectivity and digital production. Partners like the Digital Manufacturing Centre are really pushing the boundaries, helping to transform the manufacturing industry and capitalising on the incredible advances it will bring. We are proud and excited to continue our work with the DMC team and very much look forward to seeing our systems deliver for customers.”