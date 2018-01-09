Dow bringing Flexy back with new polyols for foams sector

Dow Polyurethanes, has launched a range of co-polymer polyols (CPPs) for the flexible foam industry. Its four new CPP’s - VORALUXTM HL 500; VORALUXTM HL 510; VORALUXTM HL 515 and VORALUXTM HL 525 – will advance low emissions properties in the automotive, bedding and furniture sectors, giving stronger foam consistency and high solids content for efficient loadbearing properties.

Ricco Borella, Dow Polyurethanes Marketing Manager, said: “Dow is committed to providing exciting solutions to the PU industry. By investing in a new CPP asset we can offer quality products to our customers, enabling them to make quality flexible foams.”

The launch of the new range of CPPs follows a capacity expansion at the Dow plant in Terneuzen, Netherlands. The plant, Dow’s second largest, will add to key downstream markets such as furniture and bedding, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, construction and automotive.

Jon Penrice, Vice-President of Dow Polyurethanes, said: “Investment in this new range of CPPs coupled with the expansion of capacity at the plant in Terneuzen demonstrates Dow’s dedication to meeting customer needs through innovation.”