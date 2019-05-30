Dow collaborates on new Olympic Museum running track

Dow has announced the recent completion of a project with KRAIBURG RELASTEC to power a new running track exhibit at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The museum, which offers visitors insight into the history, culture and impact of the Olympic Movement and Olympic Games, features KRAIBURG RELASTEC’s SPORTEC UNI versa running track and surrounding athletic floor covering, powered by Dow’s VORAMER Polyurethane Binder Solutions.

Dow’s VORAMER Polyurethane Binder Solutions is made of EPDM rubber to help improve the material’s natural ability to absorb impact, an ideal surface for sports applications.

As it is free of volatile solvent toxins and hazardous additives and contributes towards sustainable processes utilising upwards of 90 percent recycled rubber materials, it has less impact on the environment

In addition, it provides durability that expands the average lifetime of running tracks to last for at least 10 years, potentially reducing renovation costs for the museum.

This same Dow technology was used in the Olympic Stadium running track during the Olympic Games London 2012, providing a balance of hardness and elasticity to ensure a safe surface for sprinters and long-distance runners.

“The Olympic Movement and its spirit is grounded in collaboration – not only through partnerships, but also product and program innovations,” said Mohammed Sami, industrial segment marketing leader, EMEAI.

“When the International Olympic Committee (IOC) needed a solution developed for the Olympic Museum, we were excited to engage our customer, KRAIBURG RELASTEC, to join us on this mission. We’ve worked together on a flooring solution with comfort and design perfectly suited to help meet the needs of the museum’s interactive exhibit.”

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner and the Official Chemistry Company of the Olympic Games, and Official Carbon Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Dow collaborates with stakeholders and customers to help deliver innovative solutions for athletes and fans alike.