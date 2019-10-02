Dow develops new resin made with 70 percent recycled plastic

Dow (NYSE: DOW) has announced the development of a new resin made with 70 percent recycled plastic.

Dow Agility CE is the first post-consumer recycled (PCR) product offering of Dow's plastics circularity portfolio to incorporate a high percentage of post-consumer plastic waste.

This new resin consists of a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) into which recycled plastic shrink film is incorporated without altering material quality and functionality in the final application.

This is the first grade of Dow Agility CE and is intended for use in collation shrink films as secondary packaging for transportation of cans or bottles.

It enables converters to incorporate more than 50 percent recycled content in the formulation of the final film, without altering its functionality.

Dow believes the availability of this high quality recyclate will help retailers and brand owners meet their sustainability goals while helping reduce the amount of waste going into landfills.

“What is exciting about Dow Agility CE is that previously mechanically recycled content has often diminished or degraded in quality,” stated Carsten Larsen, Commercial Recycling Director for Dow’s Packaging and Specialty Plastics business.

“Here we have a consistent and high-quality product – taking back used shrink film directly from a retailer and using our material science to recreate a resin which can be used directly back into the same quality shrink film.”

Dow will be showcasing Dow Agility CE, as well as many other technologies, to customers at K 2019.