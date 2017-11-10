DowDuPont announces capacity expansion for Zytel HTN polyamide in Belgium

× Expand duPont DuPont Zytel resin is used in sectors such as electronics

DowDuPont will increase production capacity at its site in Mechelen, Belgium, to meet strong customer demand for DuPont Zytel HTN polyamide resin used in the automotive, consumer and electronics markets.

The DowDuPont Speciality Products Division has increased its investment at the Mechelen site to install a new production line that will begin operation in the fourth quarter of 2017.

“We continue to invest in our compounding capacity across regions to ensure we can meet the strong growth in demand for highly engineered specialty polymers such as PPAs,” said Richard Mayo, Global Business Director for DowDuPont Transportation and Advanced Polymers.

“Investing in this compounding capacity expansion, coupled with recent investments made in Germany and China, demonstrates the traction for our innovative materials and solutions tailored to meet the evolving and often challenging requirements of our customers, wherever they are in the world.”

Zytel HTN PPA grades are part of the Zytel HTN high-performance polyamide resin portfolio and offer attributes such as outstanding chemical resistance, retention of properties when exposed to moisture, and performance at high temperatures.