Dropstop uses Biomaster to develop antimicrobial face mask

Urofoam, a UK polyurethane engineer, has developed a unique face mask containing Biomaster technology which can be worn to shield the wearer and those around them against disease-carrying droplets.

Dropstop is a washable face covering that offers a cost-effective solution to the daily need for masks.

It is made from polyurethane foam, a fine matrix of open cells ranging in sizes 200-500 microns thus forming an effective filter medium against much finer particles than the cell size (aerosolised droplets are sub 20 microns).

Moulding to the contours of the human face, Dropstop creates an effective seal around the face reducing any leakage jets of virus bearing droplets compared with flat paper masks.

The mask is designed to interrupt the flow of aerosolised droplets both to and from the wearer and is ideal for public transport users, office staff, care workers, retail staff, transport and delivery workers.

Cat Stables, Sales manager, explains: " When we add Biomaster antimicrobial technology to our foam system it is built into the cellular structure of the foam, making it the first line of defence against micro-organisms and other pollutants. Dropstop with Biomaster offers a safer hygienic environment for you and those around you for the lifetime of the mask."

Urofoam, based in the Lake District, normally supplies polyurethane components to industries including the automotive, oil, mining, mountain biking and medical sectors. The company is also Europe’s biggest volume manufacturer of foam footballs, tennis balls and stressballs.