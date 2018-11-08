DSM adds 3D-printing grades to Digimat-AM database

Royal DSM has announced the addition of four additive manufacturing (AM) grades into Digimat-AM, an e-Xstream Engineering solution awarded by JEC Innovation 2017 and JEC innovation Asia 2018.

Combining DSM’s high-performance AM grades with e-Xstream’s accurate printing process simulation solution will allow manufacturers and end-users to identify manufacturing issues before printing their material using DSM 3D printing thermoplastic grades.

In the next Digimat 2019.0 release, the digital twins of these materials will be available as Digimat material models to perform FFF process simulation and part performance prediction in the Digimat Additive Manufacturing Solution.

× Expand DSM Simulation of Novamid ID1030 on Digimat-AM

The four 3D printing grades DSM has added include:

Novamid ID 1030, a high-quality polyamide 6/polyamide 66, which is easy to print and its parts exhibit good interlayer strength and high surface quality.

Novamid ID 1030 -CF10, a one per cent carbon fibre reinforced PA6/66 filament designed for printing functional prototyping and industrial parts, suited for applications that require robust mechanical performance at elevated temperatures or light weight applications in various markets.

Novamid ID 1070, a premium PA6 with good mechanical performance due to unique co-polymer technology.

Arnite ID 3040, a high-performance engineering plastic that combines high strength and impact resistance with good processing characteristics have also been added to the portfolio.

“Additive manufacturing is quickly evolving from prototyping into mainstream manufacturing. One of the most important enablers is the capability to predict the behaviour and performance of 3D printed parts in applications,” said Nirali Surati, Product Manager Additive Manufacturing Solids at DSM.

“Thanks to the collaboration with e-Xstream Engineering our customers now have the toolbox to design and predict reliable parts with the performance required for their application.” DSM is one of the few AM material companies to offer this to their customers.