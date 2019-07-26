DSM and Briggs Automotive Company collaborate on new Mono R supercar

Royal DSM has announced a collaboration with Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the British supercar manufacturing company based in Liverpool.

Together, the two companies will co-develop innovative 3D printing applications for the new BAC Mono R and showcase the potential of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry thanks to weight reduction and increased customisability.

BAC and DSM developed 3D-printed grips for the Mono R’s steering wheel that are fully customisable to its driver.

The car also features new 3D-printed air inlets that are lighter, more durable, and more cost-effective to produce than traditional inlets.

Due in part to design, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), and manufacturing changes to key parts of the Mono via 3D printing, BAC and DSM could limit the weight of the new supercar to 560 kilograms, a record low.

The companies are currently exploring the design and production of 3D-printed parts incorporating new, organic shapes and hollow internal structures to reduce weight while maintaining strength.

Patrick Duis, segment leader Automotive at DSM Additive Manufacturing: “The BAC Mono is the perfect showcase for the potential of 3D printing to reshape the automotive industry. Additive manufacturing offers unparalleled options for small-series production and customisation of cars, and we are excited to work together with BAC to optimise our materials for car manufacturers. This brings us another step closer to Manufacture Tomorrow.”

DSM and BAC will continue collaborating closely to explore new technologies, materials and applications for 3D printing in the automotive industry. Both companies