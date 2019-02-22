DSM and Roquette take next step in bio-based succinic acid

Following the successful production of bio-succinic acid under the trademark Biosuccinium since 2012, Reverdia’s parent companies Royal DSM and Roquette have decided on a strategic shift on the continuing operations of their joint venture.

Effective of the 1st April 2019, the joint venture Reverdia will be dissolved and the partners will transfer the rights and obligations related to Reverdia’s Biosuccinium plant in Cassano, Italy to Roquette.

Under a non-exclusive license from DSM, Roquette will operate the plant and continue serving customer of Biosuccinium.

Customer service, order processing, and marketing and sales will be integrated into Roquette’s existing business to ensure a smooth transition.

DSM, the original developer of the Biosuccinium technology, will assume the role of elusive licensor, in line with its business model in this field.

Atul Thakrar, President of Bio-based Products and Services at DSM, said: “The Reverdia joint venture has proven Biosuccinium technology to be the most suitable and competitive bio-succinic acid on the market today.”

“We have gone well beyond the start-up phase and the Biosuccinium brand will continue to grow under the leadership of our partner Roquette. This is an example of DSM doing what it does best – establishing market-leading technologies and commercialising them.”

Bruno Plancke, Vice President of the Industry Global Business Unit at Roquette, said: “After the success of the collaboration with DSM through the joint venture, we will integrate the Biosuccinium product line within our global business organisation. Our sales force will continue to support our customers’ growth.”