DSM and Starboard transform discarded fishing nets from waste into high-end surfboard components

Royal DSM and Watersports company Starboard, have announced they are collaborating to collect and upcycle discarded fishing nets to create a material for consumer goods, which includes surfboard components.

Starboard has selected DSM’s Akulon RePurposed, where the resin used is fully recycled from discarded nylon-based fishing nets.

The discarded fishing nets are gathered from the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, and turned into fins, fin boxes, SUP pumps, and other structural parts in surfboards.

The collaboration aims to support litter-free beaches and a healthier marine environment.

In addition to addressing environmental concerns, the collection, sorting, cleaning and processing of discarded fishing nets creates sustainable livelihoods for several local communities in India.

DSM and Starboard collaboration transforms discarded fishing nets from waste into high-end surfboard components.

“One of the most satisfying parts of our work is the challenge of redesigning our products to lower their environmental impact and achieve higher performance,” said Svein Rasmussen, Founder and CEO, Starboard.

“Through this collaboration with DSM, we showcase how quick and easy it can be to change the way we build better boards for the planet. We want to continuously push boundaries for more eco-innovations for our boards.”

Matt Gray, Commercial Director Asia Pacific, DSM Engineering Plastics, said: “At DSM, our strategy includes developing innovative solutions and collaborations that contribute to a circular economy and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals addressing climate change, resource scarcity, waste and pollution. We look beyond society’s current model of take-make-dispose and instead try to mimic nature and the circle of life.”