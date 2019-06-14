DSM expands electric vehicle thermal management portfolio with new PPS grade

Royal DSM announced its Engineering Plastics business has introduced a new polyphenylene sulphide (PPS) grade to optimise the performance of electric vehicle (EV) thermal management systems.

Xytron G4080HR is a 40 per cent glass-reinforced PPS engineered for heat aging performance, hydrolysis resistance, dimensional stability, chemical resistance at elevated temperatures and intrinsic flame retardancy.

Since Xytron G4080HR is specifically formulated for typical EV thermal management system lifecycles, it maintains its strength at continuous operating temperatures exceeding 130◦C for 6,000 to 10,000 hours.

In a recent 3,000 hour 135◦C water-glycol fluid test versus a comparable competitor grade, Xytron G4080HR delivered 114 per cent higher tensile strength and 63 per cent higher elongation at break.

“As our customers work to enhance the performance of electric vehicles through lightweighting, it is essential for us to design lightweight materials able to withstand the increased heat and prolonged chemical exposure requirements of EV thermal management systems,” said Lu Zhang, global business line director, DSM Engineering Plastics.