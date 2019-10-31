DSM releases first-ever UL-certified flame-retardant PA6/66 material for open 3D printing systems

Royal DSM has announced the release of a new flame-retardant filament material, Novamid AM1030 FR, the first UL Blue Card-certified filament for open systems.

The material enables new applications in the automotive and electronics sectors.

Novamid AM1030 FR presents an attractive solution for manufacturers looking for an easy-to-use, flame-retardant material to run in their open system.

The material was tested in a UL-certified lab with a part built on an S5 Ultimaker printer.

The UL Blue Card certifies the combination of material and printer, but as Novamid AM1020 FR is an open-systems material, any and all manufacturers with access to an open-platform, fused filament fabrication system are able to work with the new material.

Nirali Surati, Product Manager for Additive Manufacturing at DSM, said: “Moving additive manufacturing to full scale industrial production requires more materials that meet customer and market needs.”

“This innovation in flame-retardant materials unlocks affordable 3D printing for applications that need to meet governmental and industry regulatory standards with regard to flammability.”

Stefan Weyrich, Business Development Manager Materials at Ultimaker, said: “Because of 3D printing’s continued penetration into industrial applications, we have noticed increasing end-user demand for standardisation, predictability, and reliability of FFF 3D printing.”

“Thanks to the collaboration between DMS and Ultimaker, it is now possible for industrial customers to produce functional parts that are validated by safety and compliance company UL.”