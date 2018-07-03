Dugdale hits Brighton with vinyl colour sound

Dugdale, UK independent PVC compounder has announced a successful sponsorship of the Vinyl World Congress in Brighton, an international B2B summit dedicated to the manufacturing of the Vinyl Record Industry.

The company showcased a new range of colour compounds for the resurgent vinyl record industry, contributing to the sectoral debate from the podium and exhibiting and playing the new products in the break-out sessions.

Dugdale has been supplying the industry for over 40 years and says its new range of colours provide a quantum leap, not just in aesthetics but in sound reproduction.

Current pressings have been manufactured by Hayes-based, The Vinyl Factory and samples of these new LPs were in high demand at the Congress.

Dr Jeff Ryan (left) shows off the company's new vinyl colour compounds at the Vinyl World Congress event, Brighton, UK.

The company has invested in vinyl R&D, production and capital over the past four years and says it has been integral to the business continuing to lead the sector for customer service and product performance.

“The range of interest, feedback and enquiries at Vinyl World Congress has fully vindicated our investment and support for this event,” said Andy Tombs, Dugdale Business Development Manager.

“We have been able to fully demonstrate that sound quality no longer needs to be compromised when producing colour vinyl records.”