DuPont and ExxonMobil Chemical strengthen bond with new TPVs for corner mould automotive seals

DuPont Transportation & Industrial has announced the success of its close collaboration with ExxonMobil Chemical’s speciality elastomers business to develop new Santopreme TPVs for automotive corner mould seals.

By replacing traditional organic slip additives with DuPont’s engineered silicone-based additives, the two companies formulated a next-generation Santoprene TPV platform with improved bonding to EDPM rubber substrates and a lower coefficient of friction for the easy opening and closing of doors and windows.

The new Santoprene TPV B260 family of products also delivers improved flow properties, abrasion resistance, and UV light stability.

Christophe Paulo, Marketing Manager for DuPont, said: “Our successful collaboration with ExxonMobil Chemicals has achieved much more than cutting-edge TPV products.”

“It has also laid the foundation for future products that take advantage of the unique attributes of our silicone technologies to solve industry challenges and deliver a better consumer experience.”