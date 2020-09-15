DuPont introduces Liveo for healthcare silicone solutions

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is introducing DuPont Liveo, a new brand name for its extensive range of silicone healthcare solutions.

The company says inspired by the terms “live” and “to be alive,” the new Liveo brand name reflects DuPont Healthcare’s drive to create next-generation, innovative solutions that can help patients live life to the fullest.

“As the new name for the longest legacy in healthcare applied silicones brought by DOW CORNING™, Liveo stands for smarter healthcare and positive patient outcomes,” says DuPont Liveo Healthcare Global Marketing Manager Jennifer Gemo Mathis.

The Liveo brand aims to reinforce DuPont’s commitment in healthcare and renewed energy to build on more than 70 years of innovation development capabilities, regulatory and manufacturing know-how, and application expertise.

Historically marketed with a DOW CORNING or SILASTIC trade name, the product offering and packaging material are not changing, and all locations will continue to manufacture the same products, using the same rigorous processes and quality oversight as before. Looking ahead, the Liveo brand will reinforce DuPont’s competitive advantages and leadership positions in three key healthcare markets – Biopharmaceutical Processing, Pharmaceutical Solutions and Medical Devices.

The Liveo brand product line includes pharma tubing and overmolded assemblies for single-use systems in biopharma processing, transdermal and topical drug delivery systems and silicone elastomers for a wide range of specialty medical devices, anti-flatulent active pharmaceutical ingredients, silicone antifoams, coating, fluids, emulsions and much more.

The Liveo product line continues to be manufactured at the DuPont Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Michigan, USA, which is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14000 registered site and FDA registered utilizing GMPs.

“We are making significant investments in both capital and resources to strengthen our strategic capabilities to support our customers’ leadership in key healthcare industry market segments, and we are particularly proud of the contribution that our teams and products have provided to our customers without disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak,” says DuPont Liveo Healthcare Global Business Director Eugenio Toccalino.