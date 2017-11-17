DuPont launches flame resistant film for improved safety at low cost

A new class of flame retardant PET polyester films from DuPont Teijin Films promises to help designers in the industrial, transportation, construction, electronics and label industries provide improved safety at low cost. The halogen-free, clear Melinex FR2XX series of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) films combines the inherent polyester film properties with the VTM-0 flame rating certified by UL’s UL 94 flame classification testing.

Scott Gordon, business development manager of DuPont Teijin Films, said: “Traditional PET polyester films are well-known for their performance and reliability characteristics, and this new film type has combined those properties with the highly desired VTM-0 certification.”

Recent reports have predicted growth rates over seven percent per year in flame retardant polymer usage, driven by more stringent fire safety requirements in the construction, automotive and other industries. Some commercial polymer film types offer inherent flame retardance, but often at a price point of up to 30 times higher than PET films. Meanwhile, most PET polyester films are known for their physical durability, chemical resistance and low water absorption, but with typical flame classification ratings at only the VTM-2 level. Consequently, PET polyester films have been used in a limited range of applications, or in some cases the PET polyester film’s flame retardance was achieved through the use of expensive specialty adhesives, or through halogen containing film additives which are no longer permitted in many industries.

The Melinex FR220 film is the first clear halogen-free VTM-0 PET polyester film from DuPont Teijin Films. Typical applications include laminate structures for construction and transportation, battery labels, insulating materials for wire and cable, electronic office products, lighting and flexible printed circuitry.