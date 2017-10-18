DuPont sensors success with Schneider Electric

DuPont has secured Schneider Electric, an automation speciaist, as a used of its Zytel compound for the creation of a high dielectric strength housing for the high precision current (A) sensor in its new connected Masterpact MTZ circuit breaker.

This new halogen-free and UL certified self-extinguishable grade, Zytel FR95G25V0NH, meets Schneider Electric’s key requirements for its high precision current sensor in Schneider Electric’s air circuit breaker. The Class II or Double Insulated current sensor secures Class II circuit breaker, conforming to standards of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and Underwriters Laboratory (UL).

Michel Rapeaux, Low Voltage Breaking and Material Expert at Schneider Electric, said: “With customers looking at us for the latest market innovations, over the years our collaboration with DuPont has enabled us to provide our clients with numerous state of the art solutions. The current launch is a hallmark reference, where DuPont helped us to find the right material needed for the Masterpact MTZ."