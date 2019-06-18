DuPont Tate & Lyle Unveils New Susterra Website for Footwear, Apparel and Gear

DuPont Tate & Lyle is launching a new website to help make it easier for footwear, apparel and gear designers to find sustainable bio-based material options that also enable improved performance.

This new website provides an application-specific breakdown that allows outdoor brands to take a closer look at how materials based on Susterra propanediol can provide a multitude of sustainable and high-performing design solutions for their product offerings.

Susterra propanediol is manufactured through a proprietary fermentation process using plant-derived glucose instead of petroleum-based feedstocks.

Renewably sourced, Susterra is manufactured using a more sustainable process that produces 50 percent less greenhouse gas emissions and consumes 42 percent less energy than equivalent petroleum-based diols.

“In the past, how a product performed was the most important factor for consumers when purchasing outdoor brands; however, today’s consumers increasingly believe that sustainability is just as important as functional performance, and this belief is driving their purchasing decisions,” said Laurie Kronenberg, Global Marketing Director, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products.

“We are launching our new website to help designers and specifiers easily find the information they need, in an application-specific way, so they can take full advantage of the unparalleled platform for innovation that bio-based Susterra makes possible from outsoles and waterproof breathable membranes to synthetic leathers and coatings.”