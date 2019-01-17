DuPont Teijiin Films launches heat sealable polyester films

DuPont Teijin Films has announced the launch of its new Mylar Harvest Fresh rPET range of hear sealable polyester films with up to 50 per cent post-consumer recycled rPET content.

DuPont Teijin Films combines the unique heat seal properties of the Mylar Harvest Fresh range of films with base film made from food contact approved rPET polymer.

The Mylar Harvest Fresh range offers waste and cost reduction benefits of top seal lidding, a lower carbon footprint product, and the ability to promote a clear and consistent sustainability message with post-consumer recycled content in both tray and lid.

The raw material has been sourced solely from one-way bottle deposit return schemes from Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.