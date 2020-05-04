DuPont Teijin films develops flame retardant clear polyester film

DuPont Teijin Films is introducing clear flame retardant PET (polyethylene terephthalate) polyester films for improved safety in the industrial, transportation, construction, electronics and label industries.

Now commercially available from DuPont, the Melinex FR32x (PET films have achieved UL’s VTM-0 flame rating classification, in accordance with ANSI / UL 94 and they are halogen-free.

DuPont says recent reports have predicted global annual growth rates more than 7 percent for eco-friendly flame retardants, particularly within the automotive, electrical & electronics, and construction segments.

This growth is driven by an awareness of regulations preventing halogenated flame retardants, and by a rise in overall fire safety requirements. There are other commercial polymer film types that offer inherent flame retardance, but often at price points much higher than PET films.

Standard PET polyester films are known for their physical durability, chemical resistance, low water absorption, and overall reliability at an affordable cost.

The clear Melinex FR32x films provide the VTM-0 rating with a very low haze of approximately 1 percent. These films are now produced on large assets with a thickness range of 75 µm – 175µm and roll widths up to 1600mm and beyond.

“We’re excited to announce this key addition to our expanding portfolio of differentiated PET film offerings,” said Scott Gordon, business development manager, DuPont Teijin Films.

“Our team has succeeded in bringing these novel VTM-0 rated films from R&D to production, and now we can provide cost-effective flame retardant polyester film solutions to our customers in large quantities.”