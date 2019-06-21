Eastman launches recycled Avra to debut in spring 2020

Eastman has announced the launch of its Avra recycled performance fibres, transforming its existing performance fibres technology by producing with 100 per cent recycled PET material across the portfolio.

This move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability and moving towards a circular economy.

The new Avra will offer the same quick drying times, wicking speeds, and comfort as the brand’s previous virgin polyester product while helping reduce waste by upcycling post-consumer recycled PET bottles as feedstock for the fibre.

This latest innovation from Avra will debut at the 2019 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver on June 18th.

Ruth Farrell, Director of Marketing for Textiles at Eastman, said: “The vision for the Eastman Textiles platform is that all innovation will be sustainable. We are excited to be one of the first to offer high-performance fibres made with 100 per cent post-consumer recycled PET at a time when the active wear and outdoor industries are under pressure to move to a more circular way of operating.”

“With Avra recycled performance fibres, we are giving a second life to plastic bottles and making sure they don’t end up littering our oceans or trails. Our customers can show their commitment to caring for the outdoors and contribute to a circular economy without sacrificing performance or comfort.”