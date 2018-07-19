Eastman Tritan copolyester incorporated into Floignplasts new premium beer mugs

Floignplast, an Argentinian company specialising in thermoplastics injection, has incorporated Eastman Tritan copolyester into its new line of premium beer mugs.

The impact resistance and lasting aesthetics make Tritan ideal for environments such as bars, hotels and restaurants.

Rogerio Dias, Latin America Sales Manager for Eastman, said: “Tritan is a resin designed to give a longer useful life than materials used traditionally.”

Beer mugs made with Tritan are less likely to shatter or break compared to mugs made with glass, due to improved resistance, reducing replacement costs and safety hazards.

Tritan weighs less than glass, which makes it easier to handle and eliminates the shattered-glass hazards to users and staff.

With its thermal shock resistance, mugs can be kept at a –30°C temperature, then filled with cold or hot liquids without cracking or getting foggy.

Tritan also resists the combined effects of heat, humidity and detergents, allowing mugs to withstand hundreds of commercial dishwasher cycles.

Floignplast says it is currently focused on bars, hotels and restaurants markets, with two types of beer mugs, a mug with a handle and 550cc capacity and a handle-less 650cc capacity mug.

Enrique Casañas, Managing Director of Floignplast, said: “We choose Tritan because it is being used successfully in many countries for food and beverage containers. We know BPA-free Tritan will help differentiate our products in the glass and cups segment in Argentina.”