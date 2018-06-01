ECCOH formulations for wire and cable help constructors meet EU regulations

× Expand ECCOH flame retardant, non-halogen materials from PolyOne help manufacturers meet CPR standards for fire safety. PolyOne

PolyOne’s latest ECCOH non-halogen, flame-retardant polymers polymers are helping wire and cable manufacturers meet new European Union (EU) construction product regulations (CPR).

The newly-developed formulations also comply with the newly harmonised EN 13501 EU standard for reaction to fire, which PolyOne says makes them appeal to constructors needing to comply with stricter CPR regulations mandated to increase fire safety in buildings.

Formulated without halogens, the materials do not emit corrosive gases, toxic fumes, or large amounts of smoke during a fire, which allows manufacturers to meet the more demanding CPR Euroclass B2ca and Ccaas well as the more common Dcaand Eca designations.

“Fire safety is rightfully a top priority that’s outlined in the EU’s new building codes. Together with the proper cable design, our ECCOH speciality formulations will help manufacturers meet CPR requirements for all power, control and communication cables used in buildings, including optical fibre cables,” said Holger Kronimus, VP Europe and General Manager, Speciality Engineered Materials, PolyOne.