Eclipse Magnetics launches new hopper magnet for plastics industries

Eclipse Magnetics has announced the launch of its latest product, the new high intensity hopper magnet designed and manufactured exclusively for the plastics processing industries.

Metal contamination can occur in almost all areas of any plastics processing plant, and can have a significant impact on the overall quality of the finished product.

The hopper guard can be used in most powder or granulate applications to remove ferrous and para-magnetic contamination, including sub-micron sized particles.

The magnetic grid unit can be manufactured to any size with numerous rods, in both circular and square designs, and its low profile means it can be installed in existing chute work or machinery with minimal disruption.

Typical installation points include free-fall pre-silo feed, post silo on feed to extruder, or moulder hopper feeds.

A range of hopper guards to separate metal from polymers and avoid damage to nozzles and hot-runners is also available.

The company says the Eclipse Magnetics range of magnetic separators ensures the purity of a variety of typical plastic processing applications, as well as helping to protect equipment from expensive repairs to blow moulding, injection moulding, extruding and compounding machines.

Martyn Cotterill, General Sales Manager for Foreign Body Removal Systems at Eclipse Magnetics said: “Following the successful launch of Eclipse Magnetics’ new range of magnetic separators for the plastic processing industries, our high intensity magnetic grids are another fantastic addition. The units are easy to fit into existing processing lines, and extremely effective at collecting ferrous material and preventing contamination in a variety of powder or granulate applications.”