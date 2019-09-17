Ecover uses 100 per cent PCR recycled plastic in new beer guzzling bottle

Ecover has collaborated with a Belgian beer manufacturer to put brewery waste ingredients into its new washing up liquid.

The bottle is made of 100 per cent PCR recycled plastic and the cap is made of 50 per cent PCR recycled plastic.

The Too Good To Waste Limited Edition has been made in Ecover’s newly certified TRUE Platinum zero-waste factory and t he new formula includes at least 25 per cent waste leftover from the beer brewing process (water + ethanol).

Tom Domen, Long Term Innovation Manager at Ecover, said: “We’ve challenged ourselves to think about how we could use ingredients that already exist and are currently wasted – viewing waste as an opportunity, not just a problem."

"In the same way that we have encouraged people to rethink plastic, we want people to rethink their throwaway culture. There is so much more that needs to be done but making use of leftover ingredients and recycled materials has to be the future.”