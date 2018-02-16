ELG Carbon Fibre and Sanko Gosei formalise technical partnership

ELG Carbon Fibre, a specialist in recycled carbon fibre materials; Sanko Engineering and Tooling and Sanko Gosei UK (Sanko Gosei) have joined up to develop cost effective, lightweight solutions to the automotive market.

SET and Sanko Gosei have developed innovative design solutions that take advantage of the higher performance benefits that can be obtained from polymers reinforced with ELG’s recycled carbon fibre. This combination of technologies has facilitated the extension of injection moulded plastics into structural applications, providing significant weight savings compared with other reinforced plastic materials or metals.

SET’s manufacturing expertise and advanced tooling concepts allow complex and high quality structural parts to be manufactured with cycle times under one minute.

Both ELG and Sanko Gosei will be displaying a range of demonstrator products at JEC World in Paris from 6th- 8th March in Hall 5, Booth F12.