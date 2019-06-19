ELIX ABS-3D materials added to Ultimaker Marketplace

ELIX Polymers, a leading specialist in high-performance ABS materials, has added two new grades to the Ultimaker Marketplace for 3D printing equipment FDM applications.

The move was made together with three partner companies producing filament from ELIX ABS, in Spain, Italy, and Poland.

The two new ABS grades are ELIX 3D-FC and ELIX ABS 3D-HI.

ELIX 3D-FC is certified for medical and food contact applications, complying with the IDO 10993-1 and USP Class VI standards determining biocompatibility.

The second grade, ELIX 3D-HI, is a high impact ABS grade with lower density than ABS/PC, which has a higher density, making the new grade particularly suitable for automotive applications where weight saving is an issue.

Luca Chiochia, ELIX Business Development Manager, said: “We are very excited to make these new ABS materials available via the Ultimaker Material Alliance Programme, particularly as some of our traditional injection moulding customers are now starting to adopt Ultimaker 3D printers.”

Bart van As, Product Manager for Materials at ELIX, said: “I am very happy that these specialty materials are added to the expanding range of material available in the Ultimaker Marketplace. Together with our partners, we are opening up new applications for 3D printing with our partners.”