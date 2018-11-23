× Expand ELIX Polymers selected by Gigaset for its new home alarm system ELIX Polymers

Gigaset, one of the world's largest manufacturers of cordless (DECT) phones has chosen an ABS from ELIX Polymers for the housings of various components in its new Smart Home Alarm system.

Three key properties called for by Gigaset for the housings were UV stability, chemical resistance and high gloss surface finish, without the need for any post-moulding treatments.

“ELIX M201AS has been our material of choice for many years for our DECT phones because it offers an excellent surface quality combined with chemical resistance and perfect processability, as well as very good mechanical properties,” explained Johannes Benning, Gigaset Engineer. “It also has very good antistatic properties, so that products do not attract dust. It made sense for us to extend its use into our complementary range of products in home safety.”

ELIX says its M201AS is well suited for electrical and electronics applications around the home, where its physical and chemical properties lend themselves well to parts that are in continuous, long-term use, and for which high-quality surface appearance is especially important.

The compound contains special additives, to give it extra UV stability, as well as enable parts to be marked by lasers for identification and decorative purposes.