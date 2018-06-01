EPSE quality label launched across Europe

× Expand EPSE The new quality label for PC sheet signals a sign of quality

The European Polycarbonate Sheet Extruders association (EPSE) has launched a new quality label as an indication of excellence in the production of polycarbonate sheet.

To qualify for the label, which can be applied to polycarbonate multiwall sheets and technical data sheets, EPSE member companies must demonstrate a product fulfils the association’s strict standards.

A manufacturer can then guarantee that its sheets comply with all requirements of the official European standard for polycarbonate multiwall sheets EN 16153. EPSE says it “highly welcomes” all European PC producers wishing to join the association and, in doing so, become to be eligible to apply the EPSE Quality Label.

"We are delighted to launch the EPSE Quality Label, which is based on thorough research and high technical standards. The objective of the label is to protect the quality and image of PC sheets," said EPSE President, David Pampanel. "As a quality label for EPSE members, it is always displayed in combination with the logo of the member company. In this way, we want to ensure a high quality of our products for customers."