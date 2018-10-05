Eriez Europe expands new manufacturing facility in South Wales

Eriez Europe has opened a new 326 square metre manufacturing facility dedicated to rotor manufacturing, light fabrication assembly and additional product line assembly, expanding the existing European manufacturing headquarters in Caerphilly, South Wales.

The expansion of the South Wales (UK) facility adds a third rotor manufacturing site to the company’s global network, complimenting the company’s current manufacturing sites in North America and Asia.

Eriez Europe will manufacture and stock a range of global Eddy Current Separator rotors on-site, enabling customers to have quick access to process-critical spare rotors should they be required.

The investment includes a high-speed balancing machine and a filament winding machine to facilitate the intricate manufacture of Eriez’ advanced range of Eddy Current Separators, designed to recover non-ferrous metals from a wide variety of waste streams.

× Expand Eriez Magnetics Europe Tim Shuttleworth, CEO Eriez Global Manufacturing opening the extension.

Production capacity of Eddy Current Separator rotors will increase by a third per year due to the new facility, promoting globalisation of the Eriez brand and ensuring that the best possible service is provided for new and existing customers, the company says.

Tim Shuttleworth, CEO of Eriez Global Manufacturing, officially unveiled the new facility, recognising the achievements of the European affiliate and its growth over the last five decades.

“Following continued success of supplying the Eriez Eddy Current Separators into a diverse range of industries, we are excited to be able to significantly expand our capabilities and to facilitate further growth, strengthening our market position both locally in the UK and worldwide,” said John Curwen, Managing Director at Eriez Europe.

“The ability to supply the rotors globally demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our customers and offering them the best possible solutions.”