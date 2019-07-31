Essentra Components clears up EPDM and silicone confusion with free guide

Essentra Components has responded to customer feedback by offering a simple guide to help clear up confusion over the use of EPDM and silicone.

The Essentra Components guide covers the basics, similarities, and pros and cons of each material with simple tables of performance, compatibility, and common usages.

The guide also gives a brief overview of how EDPM and silicone compares with other rubbers, including natural rubber, SBR, NBR, and neoprene.

It can be downloaded free of charge at www.essentracomponents.com/en-gb/news/product-resources