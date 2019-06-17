Europe’s best polymer producers honoured at annual awards

× Expand Polymer Supply

Suppliers of polymers across Europe have been recognised as best-in-class as part of annual awards voted for by customers.

The ‘Best Polymer Producers’ awards are an initiative of the Polymers for Europe Alliance, a platform set up in 2015 by the European Plastics Converters Association (EuPC) to provide factual information on the status of the polymer supply situation in Europe.

The winners were based on votes cast online by users of polymers across Europe, who rated their supplier’s performance from June 2018 to May 2019.

Best Polymer Producers

The evaluation of performance took Polymer Quality; Regulatory Compliance; Delivery Reliability; Communication and Innovation into consideration for a total of nine different materials, with one overall award for Customer Communication covering all polymer types.

The winner of the overall award for Customer Communication was Vynova, which also won the category award for PVC.

In the other polymer categories, the following companies were awarded during a special ceremony held as part of the A Circular Future with Plastics conference on 13 June in Berlin:

ABS – Elix Polymers

EVA – Versalis

HDPE – Chevron Phillips Chemical

LLDPE – ExxonMobil

LDPE – Repsol

PET – Indorama

PP – Borealis

PS – INEOS

“The fourth edition of the Best Polymer Producers Awards is built on the success of our first three rounds, and the number of participants to continued to rise in 2019,” commented Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance.

"The Awards clearly represent a major opportunity for re-establishing a constructive dialogue and a good communication between suppliers and users of polymers in Europe.”

The opening date for the next voting round of the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe 2020 will be announced in September 2019 and any user of polymer in Europe. More information and registration information can be accessed here.