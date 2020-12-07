Europurge helps prevent the build-up of ‘clag’

To help prevent the build-up of ‘clag’ Europurge has been developed to use as a simple and effective cleaning agent.

Cleaning and maintenance of dies in the manufacture of blown film can become costly if plastic granules solidify on the edges of the die and rip the blown film as it passes through. The affected machine has to be shutdown cleaned, and set up once again.

Europurge is an effective non-corrosive, non-toxic and non-flammable purging, flushing and cleaning agent.

The white coloured flakes are used to clean dies, screws, extruders, hot runners and barrels used in blown film manufacturing and plastic injection moulding.

It is mixed with the incoming raw material in the ratio of 150-200grms per 5 kilos. This ratio should be adhered to, unless changing from black to white when the quantity of Europurge should be increased to 250 -300grms.

The company says: “When flushing or purging we recommend reducing processing screw speeds down to 10-20rpm. Slow revolutions are much safer and give the best results. The operating temperature for Europurge is between 165°C -200°C, but with care can be used up to a temperature of 300°C.”

When purging an extruder, it is not necessary to remove the die because Europurge is effective in the screw, die and barrel, and does not build up back pressure.