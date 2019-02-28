Evonik’s Vestalite series enables lightweight design for the future of mobility

Evonik will present its Vestalite series of tailor-made solutions for high-performance composite materials based on epoxy and polyurethane polymers at the JEC World show in Paris.

The products enable the cost-efficient, quick processing of high-performance composite materials, making them particularly suitable for the next generation of automotive composite applications.

× Expand Debo

The Vestalite P series comprises resins for the continuous impregnation of prepregs, and they generate storage-stable prepregs without markings for quick and automated prepreg compression moulding.

Vestalite P 312 enables the manufacture of components with excellent surface properties as well as outstanding material strength and flexibility, while Vestalite P342 is primarily suited for manufacturing metal composite hybrid components with short cycle times.

Vestalite S is a diamine-based epoxy hardener for sheet moulding compounds, and in combination with epoxy resins results in SMC materials that are quick and easy to process for structural lightweight applications with minimal emission values.